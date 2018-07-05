Calling on president in League case unconstitutional-ANM

Rome, July 5 - Italian magistrates union ANM on Thursday said that an eventual appeal by the League to President Sergio Mattarella to intervene in the case of an order to seize funds from the rightwing party would be unconstitutional. The League said Wednesday it would ask Mattarella for a meeting as soon as he gets back from Lithuania on the supreme Cassation Court's Tuesday sentence on the seizure of almost 49 million euros related to a case of alleged misappropriation by former senior members. League leader Matteo Salvini said the ruling was a "political" one but there was no "grand design" to hit the party. League sources, however, said the ruling was "a very serious attack on democracy". "Magistrates do not adopt measures that constitute an attack on democracy or the Constitution, nor do they pursue political objectives," the ANM said. "Calling for a possible intervention by the head of State is outside the parameters of the Constitution".