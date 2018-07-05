Calling on president in League case unconstitutional-ANM

Giovedì 05 Luglio 2018 | 12:08

Potenza, truffa sui migrantiin tre rinviati a giudizio
04.07.2018

Potenza, truffa sui migranti
in tre rinviati a giudizio

Arriva il Papa, Bari blindataEcco la mappa di tutti i divieti
01.07.2018

Arriva il Papa, Bari blindata. Ecco la mappa di tutti i divieti

Bari, incinta ripuliva negozi:presa grazie ad «allerta social»
04.07.2018

Bari, incinta ripuliva negozi:
presa grazie ad «allerta social»

Toghe in politica, Corte costituzionalenon «salva» Emiliano: riprende il processo
04.07.2018

Toghe in politica, Corte costituzionale non «salva» Emiliano: riprende il processo

Clooney in Puglia ad agostosi scalda la Puglia dei vipEcco chi è venuto e chi verrà
30.06.2018

Clooney in Puglia ad agosto
si scalda la Puglia dei vip
Ecco chi è venuto e chi verrà

Bari, fumo e paura a Eataly: problemi a canna fumaria
04.07.2018

Bari, fumo e paura a Eataly: problemi a canna fumaria

Bari, il ministro visita il Teatro Petruzzelli
04.07.2018

Bari, il ministro visita
il Teatro Petruzzelli

Bari, l'archivio dei Tatarella diventa bene tutelato di «interesse culturale»
04.07.2018

Bari, l'archivio dei Tatarella diventa bene tutelato di «interesse culturale»

Bari, la piramide umana: i preparativi per l'arrivo di Papa Francesco
02.07.2018

Bari, la piramide umana: i preparativi per l'arrivo di Papa Francesco

Torre Quetta a misura di disabile: ecco la passerella per fare il bagno
02.07.2018

Torre Quetta a misura di disabile: ecco la passerella per fare il bagno

Ecco Luigi, il pugliese che ha fattofortuna in Scozia grazie al «Kazz»
03.07.2018

Ecco Luigi, il pugliese che ha fatto fortuna in Scozia grazie al «Kazz»

Bari, si rompe macchina per asfalto:tangenziale in tilt, inferno in città
04.07.2018

Bari, si rompe macchina per asfalto: tangenziale in tilt, inferno in città

Video rapinatori Bari
03.07.2018

Apecar si ferma durante la rapina: in cella 2 fratelli per sette colpi

Bari, lo «spaccio» di pappagalliprotetti vicino al San Nicola
04.07.2018

Bari, lo «spaccio» di pappagalli protetti vicino al San Nicola

Arriva il Papa, dove parcheggiare?In un video i trucchi per evitare il traffico
04.07.2018

Arriva il Papa, dove parcheggiare?
In un video le soluzioni per evitare il traffico

Rome

Calling on president in League case unconstitutional-ANM

Union says judiciary does not 'attack democracy'

Calling on president in League case unconstitutional-ANM

Rome, July 5 - Italian magistrates union ANM on Thursday said that an eventual appeal by the League to President Sergio Mattarella to intervene in the case of an order to seize funds from the rightwing party would be unconstitutional. The League said Wednesday it would ask Mattarella for a meeting as soon as he gets back from Lithuania on the supreme Cassation Court's Tuesday sentence on the seizure of almost 49 million euros related to a case of alleged misappropriation by former senior members. League leader Matteo Salvini said the ruling was a "political" one but there was no "grand design" to hit the party. League sources, however, said the ruling was "a very serious attack on democracy". "Magistrates do not adopt measures that constitute an attack on democracy or the Constitution, nor do they pursue political objectives," the ANM said. "Calling for a possible intervention by the head of State is outside the parameters of the Constitution".

