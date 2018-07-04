Elderly priest abducted by sister for money

Sanità in Puglia, Emiliano: faremo assunzioni anche senza ok governo
Genoa
04 Luglio 2018
Genoa, July 4 - An elderly priest was abducted by his sister and her children in a bid to get their hands on his money, a Genoa court heard Wednesday. The 86-year-old woman and her children were sentenced to two years in jail for kidnapping the 90-year-old cleric after persuading him to travel from Sicily to Genoa on the false pretext of having a medical check-up. The family drugged him with narcotics and tried to get him to hand over his savings, the court said.
