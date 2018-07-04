Roma census talk 'deplorable' - EC (3)

Sanità in Puglia, Emiliano: faremo assunzioni anche senza ok governo
04 Luglio 2018
Strasbourg, July 4 - European Justice Commissioner Vera Jourova told a plenary session of the European Parliament on Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's recent vow to institute a census of Roma in Italy that "it is deplorable that such statements should return to the public discourse of EU member States". She said "inclusion cannot be reached by denying individual rights", and added that "the Commission condemns racism and xenophobia". Jourova said "statements that link crime to certain ethnic origins are not acceptable, because they feed xenophobia and are damaging".
