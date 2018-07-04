Port closure costs 360 lives - Open Arms (3)

Madrid, July 4 - The founder of migrant rescue NGO Open Arms Oscar Camps said Wednesday its flagship's voyage to Barcelona after the closure of Italy and Malta's ports "cost us four days and 360 lives". Speaking after the ship docked in the Catalan capital, Camps said there are no NGO ships off Libya at the moment, saying that in the last few days "we left 360 people to die". He said "the government of Malta does not let our ships leave and the government of Italy does not let us in". Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has shit Italy's ports to NGO migrant-rescuing ships, while allowing other, Italian ships in.