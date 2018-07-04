State must pay out for not preventing squat (3)

Sanità in Puglia, Emiliano: faremo assunzioni anche senza ok governo
Rome
04 Luglio 2018
Rome, July 4 - A Rome court on Wednesday sentenced the Italian State and the interior ministry to pay out 28 million euros plus interest to the owner of a building that has been occupied by an illegal squat since 2009. The State and the ministry were found guilty of "not preventing" the squat. They were also found guilty of not having cleared the building. The sentence was reported by building group Confedilizia, which hailed the ruling.
