State must pay out for not preventing squat (3)

Arriva il Papa, Bari blindataEcco la mappa di tutti i divieti
01.07.2018

Litiga con vicino per parcheggio muore primario ospedale: indagini
02.07.2018

Il rettore
03.07.2018

Inchiesta Escort, assolto a LecceLaudati: non favorì Berlusconi
02.07.2018

Potenza, truffa sui migrantiin tre rinviati a giudizio
04.07.2018

Bari, la piramide umana: i preparativi per l'arrivo di Papa Francesco
02.07.2018

Bari, Irama a Feltrinelli: migliaia di fan in delirio in via Melo
01.07.2018

Torre Quetta a misura di disabile: ecco la passerella per fare il bagno
02.07.2018

Bari, fumo e paura a Eataly: problemi a canna fumaria
04.07.2018

Bari, ritrovato cadavere di migrante in casolare abbandonato
03.07.2018

Ecco Luigi, il pugliese che ha fattofortuna in Scozia grazie al «Kazz»
03.07.2018

Bari, si rompe macchina per asfalto:tangenziale in tilt, inferno in città
04.07.2018

Video rapinatori Bari
03.07.2018

Battiti Live, immagini dal backstageGli arrivi dei cantanti, è Irama-mania
02.07.2018

Bari, lo «spaccio» di pappagalliprotetti vicino al San Nicola
04.07.2018

Rome

In Rome

Rome, July 4 - A Rome court on Wednesday sentenced the Italian State and the interior ministry to pay out 28 million euros plus interest to the owner of a building that has been occupied by an illegal squat since 2009. The State and the ministry were found guilty of "not preventing" the squat. They were also found guilty of not having cleared the building. The sentence was reported by building group Confedilizia, which hailed the ruling.

Arriva il Papa, dove parcheggiare?In un video i trucchi per evitare il traffico

Bari, lo «spaccio» di pappagalliprotetti vicino al San Nicola

Polignano, una serra di marijuanasul terrazzo: arrestato un 51enne

Ecco Luigi, il pugliese che ha fattofortuna in Scozia grazie al «Kazz»

Video rapinatori Bari

Battiti Live, immagini dal backstageGli arrivi dei cantanti, è Irama-mania

«La sclerosi? La curo ballando»La malattia non ferma Ivan Cottini

Bari, due militari sul podio: hanno «sfidato» il loro generale

Bari, il ministro visita il Teatro Petruzzelli

«Donazione organi: gesto d'amore verso gli altri e verso se stessi»

Bari, fumo e paura a Eataly: problemi a canna fumaria

Bari, l'archivio dei Tatarella diventa bene tutelato di «interesse culturale»

Bari, le barriere del Porto «disegnate» dagli studenti

Bari, la piramide umana: i preparativi per l'arrivo di Papa Francesco

Torre Quetta a misura di disabile: ecco la passerella per fare il bagno

Bari, Irama a Feltrinelli: migliaia di fan in delirio in via Melo

