Italferr inaugurates new headquarters in Milan, set to hire

Mercoledì 04 Luglio 2018 | 18:32

Arriva il Papa, Bari blindataEcco la mappa di tutti i divieti
01.07.2018

Arriva il Papa, Bari blindata. Ecco la mappa di tutti i divieti

Litiga con vicino per parcheggio muore primario ospedale: indagini
02.07.2018

Cerignola, primario litiga col vicino per il posto auto: muore d'infarto

Il rettore
03.07.2018

Atenei, premiate Bari e Lecce: sono seste in Italia. Uricchio:vince l'impegno

Inchiesta Escort, assolto a LecceLaudati: non favorì Berlusconi
02.07.2018

Inchiesta Escort, Laudati assolto a Lecce: non favorì Berlusconi

L’abbraccio del papa ecco la città blindata
03.07.2018

L’abbraccio del Papa il 7 luglio a Bari, ecco la città blindata: stop al traffico Il programma della visita

Bari, la piramide umana: i preparativi per l'arrivo di Papa Francesco
02.07.2018

Bari, la piramide umana: i preparativi per l'arrivo di Papa Francesco

Bari, Irama a Feltrinelli: migliaia di fan in delirio in via Melo
01.07.2018

Bari, Irama a Feltrinelli: migliaia di fan in delirio in via Melo

Torre Quetta a misura di disabile: ecco la passerella per fare il bagno
02.07.2018

Torre Quetta a misura di disabile: ecco la passerella per fare il bagno

Bari, fumo e paura a Eataly: problemi a canna fumaria
04.07.2018

Bari, fumo e paura a Eataly: problemi a canna fumaria

Bari, ritrovato cadavere di migrante in casolare abbandonato
03.07.2018

Bari, ritrovato cadavere di migrante in casolare abbandonato

Ecco Luigi, il pugliese che ha fattofortuna in Scozia grazie al «Kazz»
03.07.2018

Ecco Luigi, il pugliese che ha fatto fortuna in Scozia grazie al «Kazz»

Bari, si rompe macchina per asfalto:tangenziale in tilt, inferno in città
04.07.2018

Bari, si rompe macchina per asfalto: tangenziale in tilt, inferno in città

Video rapinatori Bari
03.07.2018

Apecar si ferma durante la rapina: in cella 2 fratelli per sette colpi

Battiti Live, immagini dal backstageGli arrivi dei cantanti, è Irama-mania
02.07.2018

Battiti Live, immagini dal backstage. Gli arrivi dei cantanti, è Irama-mania

Bari, lo «spaccio» di pappagalliprotetti vicino al San Nicola
04.07.2018

Bari, lo «spaccio» di pappagalli protetti vicino al San Nicola

Milan

Italferr inaugurates new headquarters in Milan, set to hire

President says we're a piece of Italy that gets things done

Italferr inaugurates new headquarters in Milan, set to hire

Milan, July 4 - Italferr, the engineering company of the Italian railway FS Group, has a new operating headquarters in Milan, where it will carry out its most important northern Italy infrastructure and railway projects. The new offices in the capital of the Lombardy region will host 140 employees. For the Italian Railway Network, Italferr's Milan offices are working on the planning and high surveillance of work on the infrastructural work underway to build the TEN-T Core Corridors of the Trans-European Transport Network. In the Mediterranean Corridor, the company is working on the planning of the Italian route for the high speed Turin-Leone, Brescia-Verona, and Verona-Vicenza rail routes. In the Rhine-Alpine Corridor, Italferr has taken on the direction of work on the Third Pass, and is working on strengthening infrastructure and technology in Genoa. Finally, in the Scandinavian-Mediterranean Corridor, Italferr is planning priority interventions for the quadrupling of the Fortezza-Verona line, which is the access line from the south to the Brenner Base tunnel. "This is a new headquarters that is suitable for the country's largest engineering company," said Italferr CEO Carlo Carganico, during a press conference to present the new headquarters. Italferr President Riccardo Maria Monti said that projects from the company's Milan base have a total value of about 25 billion euros. "We will hire dozens and dozens of young people; we're a piece of Italy that gets things done," he said. photo: Garganico

