High level of job insecurity in Italy - OECD (4)

Sanità in Puglia, Emiliano: faremo assunzioni anche senza ok governo
Digital Edition
Paris
04 Luglio 2018
Paris, July 4 - There is a high level of insecurity in the Italian labour market, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said Wednesday, placing Italy fourth on the issue behind Greece, Spain and Turkey. The OECD also placed Italy third for unemployment but said that a "positive trend in employment" would continue. Real incomes will however fall, it said. Less than one out of 10 unemployed Italians gets any form of benefit, the organisation said. OECD chief Angel Gurria said the Jobs Act labour market reform, which the government i set to overhaul, was a "huge" achievement and Italy "should preserve it". The OECD added that there was "much to be done" to improve the precarious nature of much work in Italy. It also said the government should try to free up a "rigid" jobs market.
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Arriva il Papa, Bari blindata. Ecco la mappa di tutti i divieti
Cerignola, primario litiga col vicino per il posto auto: muore d'infarto
Atenei, premiate Bari e Lecce: sono seste in Italia. Uricchio:vince l'impegno
Inchiesta Escort, Laudati assolto a Lecce: non favorì Berlusconi
L’abbraccio del Papa il 7 luglio a Bari, ecco la città blindata: stop al traffico Il programma della visita