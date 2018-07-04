Govt funding migrant 'torturers' - Saviano (3)

Rome, July 4 - Anti-mafia and pro-migrant writer Roberto Saviano said Wednesday that Italy was funding "torturers" by financing the Libyan coast guard. "Funding the Libyan coast guard, which according to UNHCR coincides with people traffickers, means fomenting the traffic and not stopping it," he said. "It means funding torturers". Saviano, who has accused the government of responsibility for recent migrant drownings, said "you will have no help from me: I will never be your accomplice".