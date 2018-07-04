Govt funding migrant 'torturers' - Saviano (3)

Sanità in Puglia, Emiliano: faremo assunzioni anche senza ok governo
Digital Edition
Rome
04 Luglio 2018
Rome, July 4 - Anti-mafia and pro-migrant writer Roberto Saviano said Wednesday that Italy was funding "torturers" by financing the Libyan coast guard. "Funding the Libyan coast guard, which according to UNHCR coincides with people traffickers, means fomenting the traffic and not stopping it," he said. "It means funding torturers". Saviano, who has accused the government of responsibility for recent migrant drownings, said "you will have no help from me: I will never be your accomplice".
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Arriva il Papa, Bari blindata. Ecco la mappa di tutti i divieti
Cerignola, primario litiga col vicino per il posto auto: muore d'infarto
Atenei, premiate Bari e Lecce: sono seste in Italia. Uricchio:vince l'impegno
Inchiesta Escort, Laudati assolto a Lecce: non favorì Berlusconi
L’abbraccio del Papa il 7 luglio a Bari, ecco la città blindata: stop al traffico Il programma della visita