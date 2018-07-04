Tria euro commitment, we'll see on budget - Moscovici (4)

Sanità in Puglia, Emiliano: faremo assunzioni anche senza ok governo
04 Luglio 2018
Starsbourg, July 4 - Economy Minister Giovanni Tria has issued an assurance on the euro but the European Commission will have to wait and see on the budget, Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said Wednesday. "In October the countries will send their plans and then we will comment, he said. "Tria assured me of (Italy's) attachment to the euro and the common values in which Italy plays a role," said the commissioner. "I have a legitimate interlocutor and it is Minister Tria I'll see in a few days at the G30 in Buenos Aires. "Therefore we'll keep calm, be patient, have a spirit of common work, and there's the rendezvous on October 15".
