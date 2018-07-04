Superintendency KOs covering Verona arena (3)

Sanità in Puglia, Emiliano: faremo assunzioni anche senza ok governo
04 Luglio 2018
Verona, July 4 - Verona's fine arts superintendency on Wednesday rejected a project to cover the Veneto city's ancient Roman amphitheatre, the Arena. The project was presented by a group of German architects who won an international contest for the scheme last year. Mayor Federico Sboarina hailed the decision, telling ANSA that covering up the storied venue would have been a "wound" to the city.
