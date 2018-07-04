Historic friendship Mattarella tells Trump (2)

Sanità in Puglia, Emiliano: faremo assunzioni anche senza ok governo
Digital Edition
Rome
04 Luglio 2018
Rome, July 4 - Italy and the United States are bound by an historic friendship, President Sergio Mattarella told President Donald Trump in a July 4 message on Wednesday. "It is my keen wish that the United States and Italy should always find new ways to increase, at all levels, the capital of trust that allows our countries to together promote, with an effective transatlantic approach, international security, economic grwoth and social progress," Mattarella said.
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Arriva il Papa, Bari blindata. Ecco la mappa di tutti i divieti
Cerignola, primario litiga col vicino per il posto auto: muore d'infarto
Atenei, premiate Bari e Lecce: sono seste in Italia. Uricchio:vince l'impegno
Inchiesta Escort, Laudati assolto a Lecce: non favorì Berlusconi
Inchiesta outlet, il «re» barlettano presenta carte false ai giudici per tornare libero