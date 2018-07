Trento, Tuscany top for healthcare, Sardinia last

(ANSA) - Rome, July 4 - The autonomous provinces of Trento and Bolzano, followed by Tuscany, Lombardy, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Emilia Romagna and Veneto are the regions where the national health system performs best, according to a new report from Rome's Tor Vergata University out Wednesday. The worst-performing regions in a report that confirmed a big North-South gap were Sicily, Molise, Puglia, Basilicata, Campania, Calabria and, in last place, Sardinia.