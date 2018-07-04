Strike to add to Rome's trash woes (2)

Sanità in Puglia, Emiliano: faremo assunzioni anche senza ok governo
04 Luglio 2018
Rome, July 4 - A one-day strike on July 14 by workers for Rome trash company AMA is set to add to the capital's refuse-management woes. The long-standing problems in the city with its rubbish have intensified in recent days, with refuse uncollected in several areas. Trade unions representing AMA workers informed Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi and the prefect's department about the protest on Wednesday. Only a basic, minimum service will be guaranteed.
