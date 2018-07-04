Self-certification for school vaccine admission (3)

Sanità in Puglia, Emiliano: faremo assunzioni anche senza ok governo
04 Luglio 2018
Rome, July 4 - parents may be allowed to self-certify that their children have had 10 compulsory vaccinations for school admission according to a measure the education and health ministries will present Thursday, sources said Wednesday. This would replace the current obligation for the local health agency to certify that the vaccinations have taken place, the sources said. It would be enough for parents to present a certificate of self-certification on the vaccinations, they said.
