Visegrad accord wd be agst Italy's interests - Tajani (3)

04 Luglio 2018
Strasbourg, July 4 - Doing a migrant deal with the Visegrad countries of Hungary, Poland, Czech Republic and Slovakia would be against Italy's interests, European Parliament president Antonio Tajani said Wednesday. Tajani said it was in Rome's interest to "strengthen external borders and not to shut internal ones". The EP chief sid Italy would be "last, not first" if it adopted "nationalistic stances".
