Pope to say Mass for migrants Friday (3)

Sanità in Puglia, Emiliano: faremo assunzioni anche senza ok governo
Digital Edition
Vatican City
04 Luglio 2018
Vatican City, July 4 - Pope Francis will say a Mass for migrants on Friday July 6, the fifth anniversary of his visit to Lampedusa on July 8, 2013, the Vatican said Wednesday. The Mass will start at 11:00 in St Peter's. Vatican Spokesman Greg Burke said "it will be a moment of prayer for the deceased, for the survivors and for those who assist them. "The presence of around 200 people, including refugees and people taking care of them, is envisaged". Admittance will be by ticket only, but the tickets will be free, Burke said.
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Arriva il Papa, Bari blindata. Ecco la mappa di tutti i divieti
Cerignola, primario litiga col vicino per il posto auto: muore d'infarto
Atenei, premiate Bari e Lecce: sono seste in Italia. Uricchio:vince l'impegno
Inchiesta Escort, Laudati assolto a Lecce: non favorì Berlusconi
Inchiesta outlet, il «re» barlettano presenta carte false ai giudici per tornare libero