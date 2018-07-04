Pension syst needs migrants,numbers overestimated-INPS chief

Mercoledì 04 Luglio 2018 | 15:34

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Arriva il Papa, Bari blindataEcco la mappa di tutti i divieti
01.07.2018

Arriva il Papa, Bari blindata. Ecco la mappa di tutti i divieti

Litiga con vicino per parcheggio muore primario ospedale: indagini
02.07.2018

Cerignola, primario litiga col vicino per il posto auto: muore d'infarto

Il rettore
03.07.2018

Atenei, premiate Bari e Lecce: sono seste in Italia. Uricchio:vince l'impegno

Inchiesta Escort, assolto a LecceLaudati: non favorì Berlusconi
02.07.2018

Inchiesta Escort, Laudati assolto a Lecce: non favorì Berlusconi

Inchiesta outlet, il «re» barlettano presenta carte false ai giudici per tornare libero
02.07.2018

Inchiesta outlet, il «re» barlettano presenta carte false ai giudici per tornare libero

Bari, la piramide umana: i preparativi per l'arrivo di Papa Francesco
02.07.2018

Bari, la piramide umana: i preparativi per l'arrivo di Papa Francesco

Bari, Irama a Feltrinelli: migliaia di fan in delirio in via Melo
01.07.2018

Bari, Irama a Feltrinelli: migliaia di fan in delirio in via Melo

Torre Quetta a misura di disabile: ecco la passerella per fare il bagno
02.07.2018

Torre Quetta a misura di disabile: ecco la passerella per fare il bagno

Bari, ritrovato cadavere di migrante in casolare abbandonato
03.07.2018

Bari, ritrovato cadavere di migrante in casolare abbandonato

Bari, le barriere del Porto «disegnate» dagli studenti
03.07.2018

Bari, le barriere del Porto
«dipinte» dagli studenti

Ecco Luigi, il pugliese che ha fattofortuna in Scozia grazie al «Kazz»
03.07.2018

Ecco Luigi, il pugliese che ha fatto fortuna in Scozia grazie al «Kazz»

Bari, si rompe macchina per asfalto:tangenziale in tilt, inferno in città
04.07.2018

Bari, si rompe macchina per asfalto: tangenziale in tilt, inferno in città

Battiti Live, immagini dal backstageGli arrivi dei cantanti, è Irama-mania
02.07.2018

Battiti Live, immagini dal backstage. Gli arrivi dei cantanti, è Irama-mania

Video rapinatori Bari
03.07.2018

Apecar si ferma durante la rapina: in cella 2 fratelli per sette colpi

Battiti live, il ritorno di IramaMeta-Moro, Emma: i nomi più attesi sul palco di Ostuni
30.06.2018

Battiti live, il ritorno di Irama. Meta-Moro ed Emma, i nomi più attesi a Ostuni

Rome

Pension syst needs migrants,numbers overestimated-INPS chief

Boeri bemoans 'disinformation' about workers from abroad

Pension syst needs migrants,numbers overestimated-INPS chief

Rome, July 4 - INPS chief Tito Boeri reiterated on Wednesday his assertion that Italy needs migrant workers for its pension system to be sustainable, adding that perceptions of how many workers from abroad are in the country were off the mark. "Our pension system is capable of meeting the challenge of longevity, at least as long as the automatic adaptation of the retirement age in relation to life expectancy is kept," Boeri said as he presented the pension and social security agency's annual report. "But it does not have corrective mechanisms that enable it to compensate for a fall in people arriving on our labour market... "The Italians underestimate the percentage of the population that is over 65 and they overestimate the number of immigrants and people under 14. "The deviation between perception and reality is much more accentuated that elsewhere. "It's not just prejudice. It is full blown disinformation. "Our country needs to increase legal immigration".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

Strike to add to Rome's trash woes (2)

Strike to add to Rome's trash woes (2)

 
Trento, Tuscany top for healthcare, Sardinia last

Trento, Tuscany top for healthcare, Sardinia last

 
Self-certification for school vaccine admission (3)

Self-certification for school vaccine admission (3)

 
Cassation sentence political says Salvini (3)

Cassation sentence political says Salvini (3)

 
Deadly Roma speedsters shd 'rot in jail' says Salvini

Deadly Roma speedsters shd 'rot in jail' says Salvini

 
Visegrad accord wd be agst Italy's interests - Tajani (3)

Visegrad accord wd be agst Italy's interests - Tajani (3)

 
Universiade:De Luca No to Mostra d'Oltremare Roma camp (3)

Universiade:De Luca No to Mostra d'Oltremare Roma camp (3)

 
Cut golden pensions says Di Maio (3)

Cut golden pensions says Di Maio (3)

 

GDM.TV

Bari, lo «spaccio» di pappagalliprotetti vicino al San Nicola

Bari, lo «spaccio» di pappagalli protetti vicino al San Nicola

 
Polignano, una serra di marijuanasul terrazzo: arrestato un 51enne

Polignano, una serra di marijuana sul terrazzo: arrestato un 51enne

 
Ecco Luigi, il pugliese che ha fattofortuna in Scozia grazie al «Kazz»

Ecco Luigi, il pugliese che ha fatto fortuna in Scozia grazie al «Kazz»

 
Video rapinatori Bari

Apecar si ferma durante la rapina: in cella 2 fratelli per sette colpi

 
Battiti Live, immagini dal backstageGli arrivi dei cantanti, è Irama-mania

Battiti Live, immagini dal backstage. Gli arrivi dei cantanti, è Irama-mania

 
«La sclerosi? La curo ballando»La malattia non ferma Ivan Cottini

«La sclerosi? La curo ballando»
La malattia non ferma Ivan Vd

 
Bari, due militari sul podio: hanno «sfidato» il loro generale

Bari, due militari sul podio: hanno «sfidato» il loro generale

 
Pronti, partenza, via: il videoracconto della Bari Night Run T-Roc

Pronti, partenza, via: videoracconto della Bari Night Run T-Roc. Disagi sul percorso

 

PHOTONEWS

Bari, fumo e paura a Eataly: problemi a canna fumaria

Bari, fumo e paura a Eataly: problemi a canna fumaria

 
Bari, l'archivio dei Tatarella diventa bene tutelato di «interesse culturale»

Bari, l'archivio dei Tatarella diventa bene tutelato di «interesse culturale»

 
Bari, le barriere del Porto «disegnate» dagli studenti

Bari, le barriere del Porto
«dipinte» dagli studenti

 
Bari, la piramide umana: i preparativi per l'arrivo di Papa Francesco

Bari, la piramide umana: i preparativi per l'arrivo di Papa Francesco

 
Torre Quetta a misura di disabile: ecco la passerella per fare il bagno

Torre Quetta a misura di disabile: ecco la passerella per fare il bagno

 
Bari, Irama a Feltrinelli: migliaia di fan in delirio in via Melo

Bari, Irama a Feltrinelli: migliaia di fan in delirio in via Melo

 
Palagiustizia a Bari, via le tende ma protestano giudici e avvocati

Palagiustizia a Bari, via le tende
ma protestano giudici e avvocati

 
Bari Night Run T-Roc da record: 3mila corrono sotto le stelle sul lungomare

Bari Night Run T-Roc da record: 3mila corrono sotto le stelle

 

Digital Edition

04.07.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU