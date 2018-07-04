Mercoledì 04 Luglio 2018 | 14:08

Arriva il Papa, Bari blindataEcco la mappa di tutti i divieti
01.07.2018

Litiga con vicino per parcheggio muore primario ospedale: indagini
02.07.2018

Inchiesta Escort, assolto a LecceLaudati: non favorì Berlusconi
02.07.2018

Il rettore
03.07.2018

Inchiesta outlet, il «re» barlettano presenta carte false ai giudici per tornare libero
02.07.2018

Bari, la piramide umana: i preparativi per l'arrivo di Papa Francesco
02.07.2018

Bari, Irama a Feltrinelli: migliaia di fan in delirio in via Melo
01.07.2018

Torre Quetta a misura di disabile: ecco la passerella per fare il bagno
02.07.2018

Bari, ritrovato cadavere di migrante in casolare abbandonato
03.07.2018

Bari, le barriere del Porto «disegnate» dagli studenti
03.07.2018

Ecco Luigi, il pugliese che ha fattofortuna in Scozia grazie al «Kazz»
03.07.2018

Bari, si rompe macchina per asfalto:tangenziale in tilt, inferno in città
04.07.2018

Battiti Live, immagini dal backstageGli arrivi dei cantanti, è Irama-mania
02.07.2018

Video rapinatori Bari
03.07.2018

Battiti live, il ritorno di IramaMeta-Moro, Emma: i nomi più attesi sul palco di Ostuni
30.06.2018

Rome

Some 5.5 mn pensioners on under 1,000 euros - INPS

REI benefit will only go to 29% of poor - social security agency

Rome, July 4 - INPS said Wednesday that 5.548 million pensioners were on less than 1,000 euros a month in Italy in 2017. The pensions and social security agency said this group made up 35.9% of the total of 15.477 million pensioners. It said that around 1.114 million, 7.2% of the total, were on State pensions of over 3,000 euros a month. INPS estimated that the REI benefit for poor households would go to 1.462 million people, or 525 families, when it is fully operative. It said this means that it would go to only 29% of the five million people living in absolute poverty in Italy. INPS said that the REI benefit could cover almost all of the people in absolute poverty in Italy if another 6.2 billion euros were allocated to it.

Bari, lo «spaccio» di pappagalliprotetti vicino al San Nicola

Polignano, una serra di marijuanasul terrazzo: arrestato un 51enne

Ecco Luigi, il pugliese che ha fattofortuna in Scozia grazie al «Kazz»

Video rapinatori Bari

Battiti Live, immagini dal backstageGli arrivi dei cantanti, è Irama-mania

«La sclerosi? La curo ballando»La malattia non ferma Ivan Cottini

Bari, due militari sul podio: hanno «sfidato» il loro generale

Pronti, partenza, via: il videoracconto della Bari Night Run T-Roc

Bari, fumo e paura a Eataly: problemi a canna fumaria

Bari, l'archivio dei Tatarella diventa bene tutelato di «interesse culturale»

Bari, le barriere del Porto «disegnate» dagli studenti

Bari, la piramide umana: i preparativi per l'arrivo di Papa Francesco

Torre Quetta a misura di disabile: ecco la passerella per fare il bagno

Bari, Irama a Feltrinelli: migliaia di fan in delirio in via Melo

Palagiustizia a Bari, via le tende ma protestano giudici e avvocati

Bari Night Run T-Roc da record: 3mila corrono sotto le stelle sul lungomare

