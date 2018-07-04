Some 5.5 mn pensioners on under 1,000 euros - INPS

Rome, July 4 - INPS said Wednesday that 5.548 million pensioners were on less than 1,000 euros a month in Italy in 2017. The pensions and social security agency said this group made up 35.9% of the total of 15.477 million pensioners. It said that around 1.114 million, 7.2% of the total, were on State pensions of over 3,000 euros a month. INPS estimated that the REI benefit for poor households would go to 1.462 million people, or 525 families, when it is fully operative. It said this means that it would go to only 29% of the five million people living in absolute poverty in Italy. INPS said that the REI benefit could cover almost all of the people in absolute poverty in Italy if another 6.2 billion euros were allocated to it.