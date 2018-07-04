100 tonnes of 'organic food' seized

Sanità in Puglia, Emiliano: faremo assunzioni anche senza ok governo
04 Luglio 2018
Rome, July 4 - The Carabinieri police's NAS health division said Wednesday that it seized over 100 tonnes of 'organic food' that failed to meet legal requirements following 186 checks conducted in March and May. The health cops said around 1,500 packages of food were found to be unfit for sale for reasons linked to labelling, hygiene and sell-by dates, among others. They found irregularities at 31 businesses and retail outlets and uncovered 49 regulation breaches for fines totalling 55,000 euros.
