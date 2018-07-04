Won't let dignity decree be watered down - Di Maio

Rome, July 4 - Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio said Wednesday that he is happy to see his 'dignity decree' amended in parliament while warning that he will not let it be watered down. "Parliament is sovereign," said Di Maio, who is also deputy premier and leader of the 5-Star Movement (M5S). "If the amendments go in the direction of improving (the package), the M5S will be ready for dialogue. "If they want to water down the measures that we have written, on the other hand, we will hold firm".