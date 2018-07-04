Dignity decree good start, will be amended - Salvini

Mercoledì 04 Luglio 2018 | 12:30

Arriva il Papa, Bari blindataEcco la mappa di tutti i divieti
01.07.2018

Arriva il Papa, Bari blindata. Ecco la mappa di tutti i divieti

Litiga con vicino per parcheggio muore primario ospedale: indagini
02.07.2018

Cerignola, primario litiga col vicino per il posto auto: muore d'infarto

Inchiesta Escort, assolto a LecceLaudati: non favorì Berlusconi
02.07.2018

Inchiesta Escort, Laudati assolto a Lecce: non favorì Berlusconi

Il rettore
03.07.2018

Atenei, premiate Bari e Lecce: sono seste in Italia. Uricchio:vince l'impegno

Inchiesta outlet, il «re» barlettano presenta carte false ai giudici per tornare libero
02.07.2018

Inchiesta outlet, il «re» barlettano presenta carte false ai giudici per tornare libero

Bari, la piramide umana: i preparativi per l'arrivo di Papa Francesco
02.07.2018

Bari, la piramide umana: i preparativi per l'arrivo di Papa Francesco

Bari, Irama a Feltrinelli: migliaia di fan in delirio in via Melo
01.07.2018

Bari, Irama a Feltrinelli: migliaia di fan in delirio in via Melo

Torre Quetta a misura di disabile: ecco la passerella per fare il bagno
02.07.2018

Torre Quetta a misura di disabile: ecco la passerella per fare il bagno

Bari, ritrovato cadavere di migrante in casolare abbandonato
03.07.2018

Bari, ritrovato cadavere di migrante in casolare abbandonato

Bari, le barriere del Porto «disegnate» dagli studenti
03.07.2018

Bari, le barriere del Porto
«dipinte» dagli studenti

Ecco Luigi, il pugliese che ha fattofortuna in Scozia grazie al «Kazz»
03.07.2018

Ecco Luigi, il pugliese che ha fatto fortuna in Scozia grazie al «Kazz»

Battiti Live, immagini dal backstageGli arrivi dei cantanti, è Irama-mania
02.07.2018

Battiti Live, immagini dal backstage. Gli arrivi dei cantanti, è Irama-mania

Video rapinatori Bari
03.07.2018

Apecar si ferma durante la rapina: in cella 2 fratelli per sette colpi

Bari, si rompe macchina per asfalto:tangenziale in tilt, inferno in città
04.07.2018

Bari, si rompe macchina per asfalto: tangenziale in tilt, inferno in città

Battiti live, il ritorno di IramaMeta-Moro, Emma: i nomi più attesi sul palco di Ostuni
30.06.2018

Battiti live, il ritorno di Irama. Meta-Moro ed Emma, i nomi più attesi a Ostuni

Rome

Dignity decree good start, will be amended - Salvini

We'll work in parliament to make package more effective-minister

Dignity decree good start, will be amended - Salvini

Rome, July 4 - Interior Minister and Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini said Wednesday that the 'dignity decree' presented by Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio will be amended in parliament. "It is a good start," said Salvini, who is the leader of the rightwing League party. "Parliament will try to make it more efficient and productive. "Fighting the relocation (of production outside Italy), fighting gambling and gambling addiction (by banning betting adverts) and working on job insecurity, with methods that we will work on in parliament, is a good start". Salvini has called for the reintroduction of the so-called vouchers used to pay for occasional work, a system that was recently abolished due to concerns it was being exploited by employers. The interior minister has said the vouchers are needed for seasonal work in the tourism and agriculture sectors.

04.07.2018

