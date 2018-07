Suspects arrested over woman's murder in Calabria

Rome, July 4 - Police on Wednesday arrested four people in relation to the murder of a 48-year-old woman in Reggio Calabria in March, sources said. Fortunata Fortugno, was shot several times while in a car near to a river with her lover, Demetrio Lo Giudice, 53, after a group of several people opened fire. The latter, who is considering a high-ranking figure in a Ndrangheta mafia clan, is thought to have been the real target of the hit.