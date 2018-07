Gang trafficking archaeological treasures busted

Caltanisetta, July 4 - An international gang devoted to the trafficking of Sicilian archaeological treasures has been broken up thanks to the work of Carabinieri art police, sources said on Wednesday. The investigation led to an operation coordinated by Europol and Eurojust in which 23 people were arrested in Italy, Britain, Germany and Spain, the sources said. The probe also made it possible to recover around 3,000 archaeological pieces with a combined value of around 20 million euros.