Arriva il Papa, Bari blindataEcco la mappa di tutti i divieti
01.07.2018

Litiga con vicino per parcheggio muore primario ospedale: indagini
02.07.2018

Inchiesta Escort, assolto a LecceLaudati: non favorì Berlusconi
02.07.2018

Il rettore
03.07.2018

Inchiesta outlet, il «re» barlettano presenta carte false ai giudici per tornare libero
02.07.2018

Bari, la piramide umana: i preparativi per l'arrivo di Papa Francesco
02.07.2018

Bari, Irama a Feltrinelli: migliaia di fan in delirio in via Melo
01.07.2018

Torre Quetta a misura di disabile: ecco la passerella per fare il bagno
02.07.2018

Bari, ritrovato cadavere di migrante in casolare abbandonato
03.07.2018

Bari, le barriere del Porto «disegnate» dagli studenti
03.07.2018

Ecco Luigi, il pugliese che ha fattofortuna in Scozia grazie al «Kazz»
03.07.2018

Battiti Live, immagini dal backstageGli arrivi dei cantanti, è Irama-mania
02.07.2018

Video rapinatori Bari
03.07.2018

Battiti live, il ritorno di IramaMeta-Moro, Emma: i nomi più attesi sul palco di Ostuni
30.06.2018

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Pontida

'We'll rule for 30 years' says Salvini (2)

Rightwing leader to launch 'League of Leagues'

Pontida, July 2 - League leader Matteo Salvini said Sunday the anti-migrant Euroskeptic party would rule Italy for 30 years and would launch a transnational League of Leagues to fight European elites in next year's European Parliament elections. "We will govern for the next 30 years," Salvini told the faithful at their annual gathering at their spiritual birthplace of Pontida in northern Italy. The League of Leagues, he said, would "bring together all the free and sovereign movements" ahead of next year's EP elections. That vote will be a "referendum between the people and the elite", the rightwing populist leader said. Salvini added that the League's government partner, the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), was "honest and consistent".

Polignano, una serra di marijuanasul terrazzo: arrestato un 51enne

Ecco Luigi, il pugliese che ha fattofortuna in Scozia grazie al «Kazz»

Video rapinatori Bari

Battiti Live, immagini dal backstageGli arrivi dei cantanti, è Irama-mania

«La sclerosi? La curo ballando»La malattia non ferma Ivan Cottini

Bari, due militari sul podio: hanno «sfidato» il loro generale

Pronti, partenza, via: il videoracconto della Bari Night Run T-Roc

Continua il gran successo in Giappone dell’Orchestra e del Coro della Fondazione Petruzzelli

Bari, le barriere del Porto «disegnate» dagli studenti

Bari, la piramide umana: i preparativi per l'arrivo di Papa Francesco

Torre Quetta a misura di disabile: ecco la passerella per fare il bagno

Bari, Irama a Feltrinelli: migliaia di fan in delirio in via Melo

Palagiustizia a Bari, via le tende ma protestano giudici e avvocati

Bari Night Run T-Roc da record: 3mila corrono sotto le stelle sul lungomare

«A mare» un corto dei ragazzi della scuola media Zingarelli di Bari

Taranto, le Frecce tricolori salutano il «Lo giuro» di 435 allievi

