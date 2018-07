Former Sicilian administrative judge arrested

Rome, July 4 - Giuseppe Mineo, a former judge for the Sicilian Administrative Justice Council (CGA), was arrested on Wednesday in relation to a corruption probe by Messina prosecutors, sources said. Mineo is accused of favouring legal appeals made by two companies controlled by Frontino construction group, Open Land Srl' and 'AM Group Srl', against the Siracusa superintendency and the city council. The Open Land and Am Group cases led to the arrest in February of former Siracusa prosecutor Giancarlo Longo and lawyers Piero Amara and Giuseppe Calafiore, both allegedly linked to the Frontino family.