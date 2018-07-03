Italy risks having to pay back 550 mn in EU farm aid (2)

Sanità in Puglia, Emiliano: faremo assunzioni anche senza ok governo
Digital Edition
Brussels
03 Luglio 2018
Brussels, July 3 - Italy risks having to pay back to the EU almost 550 million euros in aid to the agriculture sector allocated in 2015 and 2016, according to three letters that the European Commission has sent to the Italian government and which ANSA has seen. In the letters, sent between March 27 and today, the EC complains about shortcomings by Rome in several areas, from the execution of controls to the criteria for 'active farmers' who are eligible for EU funds. The amount challenged could vary considerably before a decision is reached, sources said.
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Arriva il Papa, Bari blindata. Ecco la mappa di tutti i divieti
Cerignola, primario litiga col vicino per il posto auto: muore d'infarto
Gallipoli, le mani della Scu su movida e commercio del pesce: 33 arresti
L’Ue estende le zone infette
ecco la nuova mappa
Battiti Live, prima tappa dal backstage: Ermal stupisce i fan, delirio per Irama