Italy risks having to pay back 550 mn in EU farm aid (2)

Brussels, July 3 - Italy risks having to pay back to the EU almost 550 million euros in aid to the agriculture sector allocated in 2015 and 2016, according to three letters that the European Commission has sent to the Italian government and which ANSA has seen. In the letters, sent between March 27 and today, the EC complains about shortcomings by Rome in several areas, from the execution of controls to the criteria for 'active farmers' who are eligible for EU funds. The amount challenged could vary considerably before a decision is reached, sources said.