ANSA/ Artcity at Rome's Vittoriano features women in jazz

Rome, July 3 - This summer Rome's Vittoriano museum will host Artcity, a series of cultural initiatives with free events starting July 6 through September 12, for the third consecutive year. The aim behind the project, which is part of the Lazio regional museum system directed by Edith Gabrielli, is to highlight the value of the work of art that is the Vittorio Emanuele II monument and to make it a place of art and culture. The project proposes a series of "happenings" that aim to promote and enhance the monument in order to further expand the narration around various sectors of art. Gabrielli said the idea behind ArtCity came from "a reflection on Italian museums, and some of the limits in 'going to the museum' in our country". "We wanted to build loyalty among the public with the state museums of Rome and Lazio, and together, increase the number of both return visitors and newcomers," she said. "It's the right direction, because we conquered both challenges. That's why in 2018 we decided to do even more, and do it better," she said. This year's programme focuses on jazz and photography, with the first event series dedicated entirely to women and the second to conversations between photographers on architecture. MUSIC AT THE VITTORIANO: JAZZ IS WOMAN. Ernesto Assante is back with a big-impact cycle of events that puts national and international jazz icons on the Vittoriano's Terrazzo Italia and Piazzale Bollettino starting July 6. On July 30, Women's Night with Rita Marcotulli, Nicky Nicolai and Stefano Di Battista with the participation of Karima, Noemi and Violante Placido. The programme continues with events through September 7. PHOTOGRAPHY. ART. CITY. CONVERSING ON THE VITTORIANO TERRACES. At sunset, on the Terrazza Italia starting at 20:30, well-known figures in the world of contemporary photography, along with young photographers and critics in the history of photography, will meet to discuss the strategic use of photography as a way to analyse the architectural process and urban transformation. Curated by Vittoriano director Gabriella Musto, events through September 12.