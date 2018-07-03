'I'll meet Seehofer, common solutions needed' - Salvini (2)

Sanità in Puglia, Emiliano: faremo assunzioni anche senza ok governo
03 Luglio 2018
Rome, July 3 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Tuesday that he will meet his German counterpart Horst Seehofer on July 11 ahead of the Innsbruck meeting of EU interior ministers. Salvini made the announcement after a "cordial, constructive telephone conversation" with Seehofer. "We discussed common solutions to combat illegal immigration, both between one EU country and another, and the protection of Europe's external border. "The appointment will also be an opportunity to prepare a common proposal against terrorism and to reinforce internal security".
