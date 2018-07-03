Govt 'fighting gambling addiction' with advert ban (2)

Martedì 03 Luglio 2018 | 20:09

Arriva il Papa, Bari blindataEcco la mappa di tutti i divieti
01.07.2018

Arriva il Papa, Bari blindata. Ecco la mappa di tutti i divieti

Litiga con vicino per parcheggio muore primario ospedale: indagini
02.07.2018

Cerignola, primario litiga col vicino per il posto auto: muore d'infarto

Gallipoli, le mani della Scu su movida e commercio del pesce: 33 arresti
02.07.2018

Gallipoli, le mani della Scu su movida e commercio del pesce: 33 arresti

L’Ue estende le zone infette ecco la nuova mappa
02.07.2018

L’Ue estende le zone infette
ecco la nuova mappa

Battiti Live, prima tappa dal backstageErmal stupisce i fan, delirio per Irama
02.07.2018

Battiti Live, prima tappa dal backstage: Ermal stupisce i fan, delirio per Irama

Bari, Irama a Feltrinelli: migliaia di fan in delirio in via Melo
01.07.2018

Bari, Irama a Feltrinelli: migliaia di fan in delirio in via Melo

Bari, la piramide umana: i preparativi per l'arrivo di Papa Francesco
02.07.2018

Bari, la piramide umana: i preparativi per l'arrivo di Papa Francesco

Torre Quetta a misura di disabile: ecco la passerella per fare il bagno
02.07.2018

Torre Quetta a misura di disabile: ecco la passerella per fare il bagno

Palagiustizia a Bari, via le tende ma protestano giudici e avvocati
01.07.2018

Palagiustizia a Bari, via le tende
ma protestano giudici e avvocati

Bari, ritrovato cadavere di migrante in casolare abbandonato
03.07.2018

Bari, ritrovato cadavere di migrante in casolare abbandonato

Battiti live, il ritorno di IramaMeta-Moro, Emma: i nomi più attesi sul palco di Ostuni
30.06.2018

Battiti live, il ritorno di Irama. Meta-Moro ed Emma, i nomi più attesi a Ostuni

Ecco Luigi, il pugliese che ha fattofortuna in Scozia grazie al «Kazz»
03.07.2018

Ecco Luigi, il pugliese che ha fatto fortuna in Scozia grazie al «Kazz»

Battiti Live, immagini dal backstageGli arrivi dei cantanti, è Irama-mania
02.07.2018

Battiti Live, immagini dal backstage. Gli arrivi dei cantanti, è Irama-mania

Bari, due militari sul podio: hanno «sfidato» il loro generale
30.06.2018

Bari, due militari sul podio: hanno «sfidato» il loro generale

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

Rome

Govt 'fighting gambling addiction' with advert ban (2)

Serie A League complaints about impact on soccer

Govt 'fighting gambling addiction' with advert ban (2)

Rome, July 3 - The government is fighting gambling addiction which is "no less pernicious than alcohol and drug addiction," Premier Giuseppe Conte said on Tuesday n the government's 'dignity decree', which bans gambling ads. Labour Minister Luigi Di Maio said "thousands of families have ended up in the street" because of gambling addiction and said famous people like actors will now have to stop appearing in gambling ads. The government will find the financial cover for its ban on gambling ads from its new national plan on gambling, Di Maio said. The Serie A League said in a statement that the move could hit the top flight and the soccer as a whole in Italy. "(Preventing betting companies from) investing in promotion in our country could lead to competitive disadvantages for the Italian clubs, with advertising budgets destined for our teams going abroad instead," it said, expressing "extreme concern". It said that the advertising ban could cost the State up to 700 million euros in lost tax revenue over the next three years.

