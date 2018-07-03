Dignity decree mortal blow to Jobs Act - Di Maio (3)

Rome, July 3 - The government's dignity decree cracking down on precarious work and offshoring has dealt a "mortal blow" to former premier Matteo Renzi's Jobs Act labour-market reform and to red tape, Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio said Tuesday. He said it was "based on three concepts: we're giving a mortal blow to precariousness, sacking the Jobs Act; we're giving a mortal blow to the most insidious part of bureaucracy, and they'll say we want to favour tax dodgers when we in fact want to favour honest citizens; we're the first country in the EU that says stop gambling and we also say no to multinationals coming here, taking money and then offshoring". But industrial employers' group Confindustria blasted the package. "It is the first act of this executive and a very negative signal for the business world," said Confindustria. It said "the result will be to have less work, not less precariousness". Di Maio stressed that he was focusing on the quality of jobs, not just the quantity. "With this decree honest workers are safeguarded, without damaging honest companies: those who don't abuse the rules have nothing to fear," he said. "I say to entrepreneurs that we will be on your side to bring down labour costs". Critics of the dignity decree, like the centre-left Democratic Party, were the ones who "massacred" workers' rights with their Jobs Act, said Di Maio. Premier Giuseppe Cont said the government is not against business, arguing that a "healthy alliance" is needed between the two and that the executive would "combat unjustified initiatives" such as offshoring after benefitting from public aid.