Civil service heads to be sacked if slackers,molesters (3)

03 Luglio 2018
Rome, July 3 - Civil service managers who are guilty of "serial absenteeism" or are sex pests will be sacked under a new toughened code of conduct, sector body ARAN said Tuesday. Managers who rack up "unjustified series of absences" in periods where service should be guaranteed or who are repeat offenders regarding "behaviour or molestation of a sexual nature" will be fired under the proposed code. This will also be the case for staff. The repeated "toleration of irregularities in service" on the part of staff will also be sanctioned. photo: Civil Service Minister Giulia Bongiorno
