Soccer great Boniperti writes to ANSA before 90th birthday (2)

Martedì 03 Luglio 2018 | 16:16

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Arriva il Papa, Bari blindataEcco la mappa di tutti i divieti
01.07.2018

Arriva il Papa, Bari blindata. Ecco la mappa di tutti i divieti

Litiga con vicino per parcheggio muore primario ospedale: indagini
02.07.2018

Cerignola, primario litiga col vicino
per il posto auto: muore d'infarto

Gallipoli, le mani della Scu su movida e commercio del pesce: 33 arresti
02.07.2018

Gallipoli, le mani della Scu su movida e commercio del pesce: 33 arresti

L’Ue estende le zone infette ecco la nuova mappa
02.07.2018

L’Ue estende le zone infette
ecco la nuova mappa

Battiti Live, prima tappa dal backstageErmal stupisce i fan, delirio per Irama
02.07.2018

Battiti Live, prima tappa dal backstage: Ermal stupisce i fan, delirio per Irama

Bari, Irama a Feltrinelli: migliaia di fan in delirio in via Melo
01.07.2018

Bari, Irama a Feltrinelli: migliaia di fan in delirio in via Melo

Bari, la piramide umana: i preparativi per l'arrivo di Papa Francesco
02.07.2018

Bari, la piramide umana: i preparativi per l'arrivo di Papa Francesco

Torre Quetta a misura di disabile: ecco la passerella per fare il bagno
02.07.2018

Torre Quetta a misura di disabile: ecco la passerella per fare il bagno

Palagiustizia a Bari, via le tende ma protestano giudici e avvocati
01.07.2018

Palagiustizia a Bari, via le tende
ma protestano giudici e avvocati

Bari Night Run T-Roc da record: 3mila corrono sotto le stelle sul lungomare
29.06.2018

Bari Night Run T-Roc da record: 3mila corrono sotto le stelle

Battiti live, il ritorno di IramaMeta-Moro, Emma: i nomi più attesi sul palco di Ostuni
30.06.2018

Battiti live, il ritorno di Irama. Meta-Moro ed Emma, i nomi più attesi a Ostuni

Battiti Live, immagini dal backstageGli arrivi dei cantanti, è Irama-mania
02.07.2018

Battiti Live, immagini dal backstage
Gli arrivi dei cantanti, è Irama-mania

Bari, due militari sul podio: hanno «sfidato» il loro generale
30.06.2018

Bari, due militari sul podio: hanno «sfidato» il loro generale

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

«La sclerosi? La curo ballando»La malattia non ferma Ivan Cottini
01.07.2018

«La sclerosi? La curo ballando»
La malattia non ferma Ivan Vd

Turin

Soccer great Boniperti writes to ANSA before 90th birthday (2)

'Winning is all that counts' says former Juve, Italy striker

Soccer great Boniperti writes to ANSA before 90th birthday (2)

Turin, July 3 - Former Juventus and Italy great Giampiero Boniperti has written to ANSA before he celebrates his 90th birthday on Wednesday. "Winning remains the only thing that counts," said the former striker in a letter, restating one of his most famous comments. Boniperti scored 178 goals in 443 appearances for the Turin giants, his only club, between 1946 and 1961, helping them win five Serie A crowns and two Italian Cups, and he notched eight goals and 38 caps for the national team. He went on to be Juventus chairman from 1971 to 1990. "Football always sparks passion in me," Boniperti wrote. "I'm following the World Cup on television. "It's a pity Italy are not there. Fortunately, the sources of satisfaction keep coming for my beloved Juve. "It was an exceptional year after a long series of equally exceptional ones". Juve won their seventh consecutive Serie A title and their fourth consecutive Italian Cup last season.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

Dignity decree mortal blow to Jobs Act - Di Maio (3)

Dignity decree mortal blow to Jobs Act - Di Maio (3)

 
Decree will restore workers' dignity - Conte (3)

Decree will restore workers' dignity - Conte (3)

 
Civil service heads to be sacked if slackers,molesters (4)

Civil service heads to be sacked if slackers,molesters (4)

 
'Changes coming' says Salvini on INPS chief Boeri (3)

'Changes coming' says Salvini on INPS chief Boeri (3)

 
Civil service heads to be sacked if slackers,molesters (3)

Civil service heads to be sacked if slackers,molesters (3)

 
No supplementary budget in 2018 says Tria

No supplementary budget in 2018 says Tria

 
Soccer great Boniperti writes to ANSA before 90th birthday (2)

Soccer great Boniperti writes to ANSA before 90th birthday (2)

 
Italian priest marries Spanish man, bishop says still priest

Italian priest marries Spanish man, bishop says still priest

 

GDM.TV

Battiti Live, immagini dal backstageGli arrivi dei cantanti, è Irama-mania

Battiti Live, immagini dal backstage
Gli arrivi dei cantanti, è Irama-mania

 
«La sclerosi? La curo ballando»La malattia non ferma Ivan Cottini

«La sclerosi? La curo ballando»
La malattia non ferma Ivan Vd

 
Bari, due militari sul podio: hanno «sfidato» il loro generale

Bari, due militari sul podio: hanno «sfidato» il loro generale

 
Pronti, partenza, via: il videoracconto della Bari Night Run T-Roc

Pronti, partenza, via: videoracconto della Bari Night Run T-Roc. Disagi sul percorso

 
Continua il gran successo in Giappone dell’Orchestra e del Coro della Fondazione Petruzzelli

Continua il gran successo in Giappone dell’Orchestra e del Coro del Petruzzelli

 
Bari, i ragazzi dopo gli orali«Mare, riposo e focaccia»

Bari, i ragazzi dopo gli orali
«Mare, riposo e focaccia»

 
Trovate armi da guerra in azienda agricola foggiana

Trovate armi da guerra in azienda agricola foggiana

 
In 500 al rave party nel Salento

In 500 al rave party nel Salento

 

PHOTONEWS

Bari, la piramide umana: i preparativi per l'arrivo di Papa Francesco

Bari, la piramide umana: i preparativi per l'arrivo di Papa Francesco

 
Torre Quetta a misura di disabile: ecco la passerella per fare il bagno

Torre Quetta a misura di disabile: ecco la passerella per fare il bagno

 
Bari, Irama a Feltrinelli: migliaia di fan in delirio in via Melo

Bari, Irama a Feltrinelli: migliaia di fan in delirio in via Melo

 
Palagiustizia a Bari, via le tende ma protestano giudici e avvocati

Palagiustizia a Bari, via le tende
ma protestano giudici e avvocati

 
Bari Night Run T-Roc da record: 3mila corrono sotto le stelle sul lungomare

Bari Night Run T-Roc da record: 3mila corrono sotto le stelle

 
«A mare» un corto dei ragazzi della scuola media Zingarelli di Bari

«A mare» un corto dei ragazzi della scuola media Zingarelli di Bari

 
Taranto, le Frecce tricolori salutano il «Lo giuro» di 435 allievi

Taranto, le Frecce tricolori
salutano il «Lo giuro» di 435 allievi

 
Le «Dimore del mito» di Ciulla nei Sassi di Matera

Le «Dimore del mito» di Ciulla nei Sassi di Matera

 

Digital Edition

03.07.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU