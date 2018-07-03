Soccer great Boniperti writes to ANSA before 90th birthday (2)

Turin, July 3 - Former Juventus and Italy great Giampiero Boniperti has written to ANSA before he celebrates his 90th birthday on Wednesday. "Winning remains the only thing that counts," said the former striker in a letter, restating one of his most famous comments. Boniperti scored 178 goals in 443 appearances for the Turin giants, his only club, between 1946 and 1961, helping them win five Serie A crowns and two Italian Cups, and he notched eight goals and 38 caps for the national team. He went on to be Juventus chairman from 1971 to 1990. "Football always sparks passion in me," Boniperti wrote. "I'm following the World Cup on television. "It's a pity Italy are not there. Fortunately, the sources of satisfaction keep coming for my beloved Juve. "It was an exceptional year after a long series of equally exceptional ones". Juve won their seventh consecutive Serie A title and their fourth consecutive Italian Cup last season.