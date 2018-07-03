Chain reaction if Berlin shuts borders - Kurz (2)

Sanità in Puglia, Emiliano: faremo assunzioni anche senza ok governo
Digital Edition
Strasbourg
03 Luglio 2018
Strasbourg, July 3 - Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Tuesday warned that there will be a chain reaction if German closes its borders to stop the flow of asylum seekers. "I cannot anticipate what will happen in the coming weeks," Kurz said in Strasbourg. "It depends on what happens in Germany. If Berlin introduces national measures, which would have a chain reaction, it could mean that Austria would have to react too. "Our ambition in the long term is to have a Europe without internal borders, and that will be possible in the medium and long term. "It depends on what Germany does for the short term".
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Arriva il Papa, Bari blindata. Ecco la mappa di tutti i divieti
Cerignola, primario litiga col vicino
per il posto auto: muore d'infarto
Gallipoli, le mani della Scu su movida e commercio del pesce: 33 arresti
L’Ue estende le zone infette
ecco la nuova mappa
Battiti Live, prima tappa dal backstage: Ermal stupisce i fan, delirio per Irama