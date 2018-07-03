Chain reaction if Berlin shuts borders - Kurz (2)

Strasbourg, July 3 - Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Tuesday warned that there will be a chain reaction if German closes its borders to stop the flow of asylum seekers. "I cannot anticipate what will happen in the coming weeks," Kurz said in Strasbourg. "It depends on what happens in Germany. If Berlin introduces national measures, which would have a chain reaction, it could mean that Austria would have to react too. "Our ambition in the long term is to have a Europe without internal borders, and that will be possible in the medium and long term. "It depends on what Germany does for the short term".