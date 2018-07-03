No supplementary budget in 2018 - Tria (2)

Martedì 03 Luglio 2018 | 14:31

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Arriva il Papa, Bari blindataEcco la mappa di tutti i divieti
01.07.2018

Arriva il Papa, Bari blindata. Ecco la mappa di tutti i divieti

Litiga con vicino per parcheggio muore primario ospedale: indagini
02.07.2018

Cerignola, primario litiga col vicino
per il posto auto: muore d'infarto

Gallipoli, le mani della Scu su movida e commercio del pesce: 33 arresti
02.07.2018

Gallipoli, le mani della Scu su movida e commercio del pesce: 33 arresti

L’Ue estende le zone infette ecco la nuova mappa
02.07.2018

L’Ue estende le zone infette
ecco la nuova mappa

Battiti Live, prima tappa dal backstageErmal stupisce i fan, delirio per Irama
02.07.2018

Battiti Live, prima tappa dal backstage: Ermal stupisce i fan, delirio per Irama

Bari, Irama a Feltrinelli: migliaia di fan in delirio in via Melo
01.07.2018

Bari, Irama a Feltrinelli: migliaia di fan in delirio in via Melo

Bari, la piramide umana: i preparativi per l'arrivo di Papa Francesco
02.07.2018

Bari, la piramide umana: i preparativi per l'arrivo di Papa Francesco

Torre Quetta a misura di disabile: ecco la passerella per fare il bagno
02.07.2018

Torre Quetta a misura di disabile: ecco la passerella per fare il bagno

Palagiustizia a Bari, via le tende ma protestano giudici e avvocati
01.07.2018

Palagiustizia a Bari, via le tende
ma protestano giudici e avvocati

Bari Night Run T-Roc da record: 3mila corrono sotto le stelle sul lungomare
29.06.2018

Bari Night Run T-Roc da record: 3mila corrono sotto le stelle

Battiti live, il ritorno di IramaMeta-Moro, Emma: i nomi più attesi sul palco di Ostuni
30.06.2018

Battiti live, il ritorno di Irama. Meta-Moro ed Emma, i nomi più attesi a Ostuni

Battiti Live, immagini dal backstageGli arrivi dei cantanti, è Irama-mania
02.07.2018

Battiti Live, immagini dal backstage
Gli arrivi dei cantanti, è Irama-mania

Bari, due militari sul podio: hanno «sfidato» il loro generale
30.06.2018

Bari, due militari sul podio: hanno «sfidato» il loro generale

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

«La sclerosi? La curo ballando»La malattia non ferma Ivan Cottini
01.07.2018

«La sclerosi? La curo ballando»
La malattia non ferma Ivan Vd

Rome

No supplementary budget in 2018 - Tria (2)

Will 'study' flat tax within coherent fiscal framework

No supplementary budget in 2018 - Tria (2)

Rome, July 3 - There will be no supplementary corrective budget in 201, Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said Tuesday. Tria said the goal was to boost growth while leaving fiscal targets unchanged. He said the government would work to get room for manoeuvering from the EU. Tria said that the ministry would study the government's proposed 'flat tax' within a "coherent spending framework". The flat tax, to be introduced for businesses this year and households next, is in fact a dual tax with rates of 15% and 20%, the cut-off being 80,000 euros a year. It was a flagship campaign pledge of the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League party of Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, who is also deputy premier in the populist League-Five Star (M5S) government along with anti-establishment M5S leader Luigi Di Maio, the labour and industry minister. The government's "primary aim is to pursue economic growth within the framework of social cohesion through a fiscal policy" that contemplates "the ongoing reduction of the debt-to-GDP ratio", Tria told the House and Senate Budget Committees on Tuesday. "Further, we will continue to move in a direction that does not worsen the structural balance," he said. Tria also warned of the risk of a "moderate" downwards revision of GDP growth forecasts for 2018. "Though the outlook is positive recent data suggest that growth will continue throughout the second quarter but at a slower rate" than during the same period in 2017, the minister said. "The most recent internal estimates suggest that the second quarter will show a similar growth rate" to the first, Tria added. The economy minister also told the budget committees that it is not the government's "intention" to "adopt any corrective measure during the course of the year". "It is still possible to close the 2018 balance with the sceduled debt confirmed in the Economic and Financial Document (Italy's economic planning blueprint)," Tria said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

Chain reaction if Berlin shuts borders - Kurz (2)

Chain reaction if Berlin shuts borders - Kurz (2)

 
Verdini gets 6 yrs 9 mts for CCF bankruptcy (3)

Verdini gets 6 yrs 9 mts for CCF bankruptcy (3)

 
No supplementary budget in 2018 - Tria (2)

No supplementary budget in 2018 - Tria (2)

 
Andrea Riffeser Monti new FIEG president (2)

Andrea Riffeser Monti new FIEG president (2)

 
Pope's general audiences suspended for July

Pope's general audiences suspended for July

 
71 migrants land at Crotone (2)

71 migrants land at Crotone (2)

 
No supplementary budget in 2018 - Tria

No supplementary budget in 2018 - Tria

 
Man under house arrest 'abused 2 girls' (3)

Man under house arrest 'abused 2 girls' (3)

 

GDM.TV

Battiti Live, immagini dal backstageGli arrivi dei cantanti, è Irama-mania

Battiti Live, immagini dal backstage
Gli arrivi dei cantanti, è Irama-mania

 
«La sclerosi? La curo ballando»La malattia non ferma Ivan Cottini

«La sclerosi? La curo ballando»
La malattia non ferma Ivan Vd

 
Bari, due militari sul podio: hanno «sfidato» il loro generale

Bari, due militari sul podio: hanno «sfidato» il loro generale

 
Pronti, partenza, via: il videoracconto della Bari Night Run T-Roc

Pronti, partenza, via: videoracconto della Bari Night Run T-Roc. Disagi sul percorso

 
Continua il gran successo in Giappone dell’Orchestra e del Coro della Fondazione Petruzzelli

Continua il gran successo in Giappone dell’Orchestra e del Coro del Petruzzelli

 
Bari, i ragazzi dopo gli orali«Mare, riposo e focaccia»

Bari, i ragazzi dopo gli orali
«Mare, riposo e focaccia»

 
Trovate armi da guerra in azienda agricola foggiana

Trovate armi da guerra in azienda agricola foggiana

 
In 500 al rave party nel Salento

In 500 al rave party nel Salento

 

PHOTONEWS

Bari, la piramide umana: i preparativi per l'arrivo di Papa Francesco

Bari, la piramide umana: i preparativi per l'arrivo di Papa Francesco

 
Torre Quetta a misura di disabile: ecco la passerella per fare il bagno

Torre Quetta a misura di disabile: ecco la passerella per fare il bagno

 
Bari, Irama a Feltrinelli: migliaia di fan in delirio in via Melo

Bari, Irama a Feltrinelli: migliaia di fan in delirio in via Melo

 
Palagiustizia a Bari, via le tende ma protestano giudici e avvocati

Palagiustizia a Bari, via le tende
ma protestano giudici e avvocati

 
Bari Night Run T-Roc da record: 3mila corrono sotto le stelle sul lungomare

Bari Night Run T-Roc da record: 3mila corrono sotto le stelle

 
«A mare» un corto dei ragazzi della scuola media Zingarelli di Bari

«A mare» un corto dei ragazzi della scuola media Zingarelli di Bari

 
Taranto, le Frecce tricolori salutano il «Lo giuro» di 435 allievi

Taranto, le Frecce tricolori
salutano il «Lo giuro» di 435 allievi

 
Le «Dimore del mito» di Ciulla nei Sassi di Matera

Le «Dimore del mito» di Ciulla nei Sassi di Matera

 

Digital Edition

03.07.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU