Andrea Riffeser Monti new FIEG president (2)

Rome, July 3 - Andrea Riffeser Monti was elected president of the Italian newspaper publishers' body FIEG by acclamation on Tuesday. Monti, 61, is head of the Poligrafici Editoriale group which publishes Il Resto del Carlino (Bologna), La Nazione (Florence) and Il Giorno (Milan). He replaces former Mediobanca executive Maurizio Costa, who had been in the post since July 1 2014.