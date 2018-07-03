Austria 'ready to protect southern borders' from migrants

Rome, July 3 - The Austrian government on Tuesday said it was ready to protect its southern borders, in the wake of a government-saving migrant deal in Germany. Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, Deputy Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache and Interior Minister Herbert Kickl announced the move after German Chancellor and CDU leader Angela Merkel and Bavarian sister party CSU leader Horst Seehofer announced a deal Monday to set up asylum seeker centres in so-called 'transit zones' in Germany. Austria's main southern border is with Italy. The main crossing point is at the Brenner Pass. The accord in Germany came after Seehofer threatened to bring down the government unless migrants were stopped from entering the country. Seehofer said Tuesday he would also talk to Italy on the migrant issue after a phone conversation with Kurz on the transit centres decided by the EU for migrants registered in other countries. "We will also naturally speak to Italy. But first we must know what we want," he said, according to the DPA news agency. Seehofer said "I want to fly to Vienna as soon as possible", without setting a date. Meanwhile at least 114 migrants drowned in the third shipwreck in four days off Libya Monday, the UNHCR said. Only 63 survived after a dinghy went down to the east of Tripoli, the refugee agency said. This came after 63 migrants drowned on Sunday. Migrant deaths should not be used to argue against the government's tough new migration policy, Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio said Tuesday. "Deaths must not be used for this polemic, let's remember that there have always been deaths at sea," he said on Italian TV. Government critics have slammed the new policy of turning away migrant-rescuing NGO ships. They have claimed this has helped cause recent mass drownings. "Our ships are continuing to save people," Di Maio said. "There is a difference between rescuing and ferrying". In the past, Di Maio has accused NGOs of being "migrant taxis". The deputy premier stressed that "we will supply motor launches to Libya because the healthiest thing is that the Libyans should carry out the rescues, and take (the migrants) back to the Libyan coast". No one country can face the migrant issue alone, President Sergio Mattarella said Tuesday. Speaking after talks with Latvian President Raimonds Vejonis, Mattarella said "we also spoke of the common membership of the EU and the Atlantic Alliance. "Starting from the result of the last European Council, we spoke about the issue of migration, agreeing on the fact that it is a phenomenon of such a large scale that no single country can face it on its own".