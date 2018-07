Transatlantic relationship to be reinvigorated-Mattarella

Riga, July 3 - The Transatlantic Relationship needs to be "relaunched" and "reinvigorated as much as possible", Italian President Sergio Mattarella said on Tuesday. The NATO summit in Brussels next week will be a chance to do that, he added. "The transatlantic partnership is a fundamental element of foreign policy and international collaboration and Italian foreign policy is characterised by participation," said Mattarella following a meeting with Latvian President Raimonds Vejonis.