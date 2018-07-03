3 killed in double homicide, suicide near Milan (4)

Milan, July 3 - Three people died of gunshot wounds at the Seri Cart paper company at Cormano near Milan on Monday night, sources said Tuesday. Police said it was probably a case of double homicide and suicide. The victims are a 65-year-old man, his 54-year-old companion and the man's 43-year-old son. The son, who is believed to have been the shooter, was found on the floor with a pistol in his hand. According to an initial reconstruction, 65-year-old Romano Platini, the owner of the firm, was shot dead by his 43-year-old son Maurizio, perhaps at the end of a row. Maurizio Platini also shot dead 54-year-old Anita Salsi, police said. Sources said later that the son had just been fired by his father. Maurizo Platini shot his father in the head, mortally wounded his father's companion in the neck and chest, and then shot himself in the head, police said.