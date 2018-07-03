No country can face migrant issue alone - Mattarella (3)

Sanità in Puglia, Emiliano: faremo assunzioni anche senza ok governo
03 Luglio 2018
Riga, July 3 - No one country can face the migrant issue alone, President Sergio Mattarella said Tuesday. Speaking after talks with Latvian President Raimonds Vejonis, Mattarella said "we also spoke of the common membership of the EU and the Atlantic Alliance. "Starting from the result of the last European Council, we spoke about the issue of migration, agreeing on the fact that it is a phenomenon of such a large scale that no single country can face it on its own".
