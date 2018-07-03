Australian archbishop gets 12 mts for abuse cover-up (3)

Sanità in Puglia, Emiliano: faremo assunzioni anche senza ok governo
Rome, July 3 - Adelaide Archbishop Philip Wilson was sentenced Tuesday to twelve months in jail for covering up for a child sex abusing priest. Wilson, 64, was found guilty in May by a court in Newcastle north of Sydney. The archbishop, deputy head of the Australian Bishops Conference, is the highest Christian prelate in the world to be convicted of such crimes. He was found guilty of covering up the sex abuse of four minors by Father James Fletcher in the 1970s.
