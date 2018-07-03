Martedì 03 Luglio 2018 | 12:48

Arriva il Papa, Bari blindataEcco la mappa di tutti i divieti
01.07.2018

Gallipoli, le mani della Scu su movida e commercio del pesce: 33 arresti
02.07.2018

Litiga con vicino per parcheggio muore primario ospedale: indagini
02.07.2018

L’Ue estende le zone infette ecco la nuova mappa
02.07.2018

Battiti Live, prima tappa dal backstageErmal stupisce i fan, delirio per Irama
02.07.2018

Bari, Irama a Feltrinelli: migliaia di fan in delirio in via Melo
01.07.2018

Bari, la piramide umana: i preparativi per l'arrivo di Papa Francesco
02.07.2018

Torre Quetta a misura di disabile: ecco la passerella per fare il bagno
02.07.2018

Palagiustizia a Bari, via le tende ma protestano giudici e avvocati
01.07.2018

Bari Night Run T-Roc da record: 3mila corrono sotto le stelle sul lungomare
29.06.2018

Battiti live, il ritorno di IramaMeta-Moro, Emma: i nomi più attesi sul palco di Ostuni
30.06.2018

Battiti Live, immagini dal backstageGli arrivi dei cantanti, è Irama-mania
02.07.2018

Bari, due militari sul podio: hanno «sfidato» il loro generale
30.06.2018

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

«La sclerosi? La curo ballando»La malattia non ferma Ivan Cottini
01.07.2018

Rome

Govt to cut labour costs, golden pensions says Di Maio

Boost firms that can grow

Rome, July 3 - Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio said Tuesday the government aims to cut so-called 'golden pensions' as well as labour costs to businesses that can grow. Di Maio vowed to cut so-called 'golden pensions', those paying over 5,000 euros a month. "I have made another commitment to the Italians: now let's cut the golden pensions," he said on Italian TV. "We'll frame a bill in the Senate and I hope to approve it by the end of the summer", said the deputy premier and leader of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement. Di Maio also vowed to cut Italian firms' labour costs. Speaking on Italian TV, Di Maio said a reduction in labour costs aimed at incentivising those firms that can grow will be introduced in the next budget bill. "We'll cut labour costs, we're working on it for the budget bill," Di Maio said. He said the government will implement "a selective reduction in labour costs, on all firms that have growth margins, we will incentivise them".

