3 killed in double homicide, suicide near Milan (3)

Milan, July 3 - Three people died of gunshot wounds at the Seri Cart paper company at Cormano near Milan on Monday night, sources said Tuesday. Police said it was probably a case of double homicide and suicide. The victims are a 65-year-old man, his 54-year-old companion and the man's 43-year-old son. The son, who is believed to have been the shooter, was found on the floor with a pistol in his hand. According to an initial reconstruction, 65-year-old Romano Platini, the owner of the firm, was shot dead by his 43-year-old son Maurizio, perhaps at the end of a row. Maurizio Platini also shot dead 54-year-old Anita Salsi, police said.