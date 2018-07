Soccer: Juve closest to Cristiano Ronaldo - Marca (3)

Rome, July 3 - Juventus is closest to signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid, Spanish soccer daily Marca said Tuesday. "Juve is the club that is in pole position for signing Cristiano Ronaldo," said the daily, which prides itself on the accuracy of its Real reporting. The Turin giants are ready to offer CR7, 34, a signing on fee of 120 million euros until 2022, Marca said. The contract would pay the superstar 30 million euros a year, it said. Portuguese daily A Bola also carried the story.