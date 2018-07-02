Murdered ex-footballer 'still alive in acid vat'

Sanità in Puglia, Emiliano: faremo assunzioni anche senza ok governo
Digital Edition
Milan
02 Luglio 2018
Milan, July 2 - A former footballer murdered on the night of November 14 and 15 was still alive when he was put in a vat of acid to dissolve his body, police said Monday. Andrea La Rosa, 35, died of "inhalation of fumes and his confinement in the vat", police said. Two people - Raffaele Rullo and his mother Antonietta Biancaniello - have been charged with killing him because of a debt of over 30,000 euros they owed him. They allegedly knocked him out with narcotics before wounding him in the throat and putting him in the vat.
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Arriva il Papa, Bari blindata
Ecco la mappa di tutti i divieti
Clooney in Puglia ad agosto
si scalda la Puglia dei vip
Ecco chi è venuto e chi verrà
Nardò, giovane difende cane maltrattato: gli spaccano la testa. Vigili smentiscono in parte
Gallipoli, le mani della Scu su movida e commercio del pesce: 33 arresti
Regione Basilicata e Comune di Potenza fanno il pieno di petrolio e royalty