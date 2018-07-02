Lunedì 02 Luglio 2018 | 19:47

Arriva il Papa, Bari blindataEcco la mappa di tutti i divieti
01.07.2018

Clooney in Puglia ad agostosi scalda la Puglia dei vipEcco chi è venuto e chi verrà
30.06.2018

Nardò, difende cane maltrattato: gli spaccano la testa
30.06.2018

Nardò, giovane difende cane maltrattato: gli spaccano la testa. Vigili smentiscono in parte

Gallipoli, le mani della Scu su movida e commercio del pesce: 33 arresti
02.07.2018

Gallipoli, le mani della Scu su movida e commercio del pesce: 33 arresti

petrolio lucano
01.07.2018

Regione Basilicata e Comune di Potenza fanno il pieno di petrolio e royalty

Bari, Irama a Feltrinelli: migliaia di fan in delirio in via Melo
01.07.2018

Bari, Irama a Feltrinelli: migliaia di fan in delirio in via Melo

Palagiustizia a Bari, via le tende ma protestano giudici e avvocati
01.07.2018

Taranto, le Frecce tricolori salutano il «Lo giuro» di 435 allievi
29.06.2018

Bari Night Run T-Roc da record: 3mila corrono sotto le stelle sul lungomare
29.06.2018

Bari Night Run T-Roc da record: 3mila corrono sotto le stelle

Foggia, ammazzato a fucilate in strada: forse per errore
29.06.2018

Foggia, ammazzato a fucilate in strada: forse per errore

Battiti live, il ritorno di IramaMeta-Moro, Emma: i nomi più attesi sul palco di Ostuni
30.06.2018

Battiti live, il ritorno di Irama. Meta-Moro ed Emma, i nomi più attesi a Ostuni

Bari, due militari sul podio: hanno «sfidato» il loro generale
30.06.2018

Bari, due militari sul podio: hanno «sfidato» il loro generale

«La sclerosi? La curo ballando»La malattia non ferma Ivan Cottini
01.07.2018

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Pronti, partenza, via: il videoracconto della Bari Night Run T-Roc
30.06.2018

Pronti, partenza, via: videoracconto della Bari Night Run T-Roc. Disagi sul percorso
Vd: generale corre con i suoi militari

Milan

Son of Ventura, Bettarini knifed (4)

'Alive thanks to miracle' say parents of Niccolò Bettarini

Milan, July 2 - Niccolò Bettarini, the 19-year-old son of former footballer Stefano and TV presenter Simona Ventura, was knifed outside a Milan disco on Saturday night. Two Italians and two Albanians ranging from 23 to 29 years of age have been arrested in the case. The four have been charged with attempted murder aggravated by futile motives. "He was stabbed 11 times and is alive because of a miracle," said his parents. Bettarini is not in a life-threatening condition, hospital sources said. All those who were arrested have criminal records of varying length and nature, police said. "You're getting better and you have been very brave," said Ventura on Facebook. Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala said knife crime was on the rise. "We're going to crack down on this," he said. Bettarini had an operation Monday morning to repair a severed nerve in his arm. "It was a complete success" said doctors at Milan's Niguarda Hospital. It will take the teenager several months to "fully recover the functioning of his hand", they said.

Murdered ex-footballer 'still alive in acid vat'

Golf: Molinari snags first PGA tour win (3)

Riccardo Muti in Kiev opens 'roads of friendship'

Berlusconi Senator buying time-out confirmed (3)

Offshoring clampdown in 'dignity decree' (5)

Conte congratulates Obrador

PSBR down 9.2 bn first semester (3)

Italy-Libya committee launches 'Salvini Plan' (3)

Battiti Live, immagini dal backstageGli arrivi dei cantanti, è Irama-mania

«La sclerosi? La curo ballando»La malattia non ferma Ivan Cottini

Bari, due militari sul podio: hanno «sfidato» il loro generale

Bari, due militari sul podio: hanno «sfidato» il loro generale

 
Pronti, partenza, via: il videoracconto della Bari Night Run T-Roc

Continua il gran successo in Giappone dell’Orchestra e del Coro della Fondazione Petruzzelli

Continua il gran successo in Giappone dell’Orchestra e del Coro del Petruzzelli

 
Bari, i ragazzi dopo gli orali«Mare, riposo e focaccia»

Trovate armi da guerra in azienda agricola foggiana

Trovate armi da guerra in azienda agricola foggiana

 
In 500 al rave party nel Salento

In 500 al rave party nel Salento

 

Torre Quetta a misura di disabile: ecco la passerella per fare il bagno

Torre Quetta a misura di disabile: ecco la passerella per fare il bagno

 
Bari, Irama a Feltrinelli: migliaia di fan in delirio in via Melo

Bari, Irama a Feltrinelli: migliaia di fan in delirio in via Melo

 
Palagiustizia a Bari, via le tende ma protestano giudici e avvocati

Bari Night Run T-Roc da record: 3mila corrono sotto le stelle sul lungomare

Bari Night Run T-Roc da record: 3mila corrono sotto le stelle

 
«A mare» un corto dei ragazzi della scuola media Zingarelli di Bari

«A mare» un corto dei ragazzi della scuola media Zingarelli di Bari

 
Taranto, le Frecce tricolori salutano il «Lo giuro» di 435 allievi

Le «Dimore del mito» di Ciulla nei Sassi di Matera

Le «Dimore del mito» di Ciulla nei Sassi di Matera

 
Pregiudicato ucciso in un agguato a Bitetto

Pregiudicato ucciso in un agguato a Bitetto

 

