Son of Ventura, Bettarini knifed (4)

Milan, July 2 - Niccolò Bettarini, the 19-year-old son of former footballer Stefano and TV presenter Simona Ventura, was knifed outside a Milan disco on Saturday night. Two Italians and two Albanians ranging from 23 to 29 years of age have been arrested in the case. The four have been charged with attempted murder aggravated by futile motives. "He was stabbed 11 times and is alive because of a miracle," said his parents. Bettarini is not in a life-threatening condition, hospital sources said. All those who were arrested have criminal records of varying length and nature, police said. "You're getting better and you have been very brave," said Ventura on Facebook. Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala said knife crime was on the rise. "We're going to crack down on this," he said. Bettarini had an operation Monday morning to repair a severed nerve in his arm. "It was a complete success" said doctors at Milan's Niguarda Hospital. It will take the teenager several months to "fully recover the functioning of his hand", they said.
