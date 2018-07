Never send migrants back to Libya - EC (3)

Brussels, July 2 - European Commission spokesperson Natasha Bertaud said Monday the EU would never send migrants back to Libya because of the inhumane conditions in Libyan migrant detention centres. "There will never be repatriations by the EU to Libya or European ships sending migrants back to Libya," she said. "That is against our values, international law and European law. We are well aware of the inhumane situation for many migrants in Libya. The UN is working to improve their conditions, and there is a mechanism of urgent transit, to evacuate these persons from Libya".