No building, zero cost for 2026 Olympics - Appendino (3)

Arriva il Papa, Bari blindataEcco la mappa di tutti i divieti
01.07.2018

Arriva il Papa, Bari blindata
Ecco la mappa di tutti i divieti

Clooney in Puglia ad agostosi scalda la Puglia dei vipEcco chi è venuto e chi verrà
30.06.2018

Clooney in Puglia ad agosto
si scalda la Puglia dei vip
Ecco chi è venuto e chi verrà

Nardò, difende cane maltrattato: gli spaccano la testa
30.06.2018

Nardò, giovane difende cane maltrattato: gli spaccano la testa. Vigili smentiscono in parte

Gallipoli, le mani della Scu su movida e commercio del pesce: 33 arresti
02.07.2018

Gallipoli, le mani della Scu su movida e commercio del pesce: 33 arresti

petrolio lucano
01.07.2018

Regione Basilicata e Comune di Potenza fanno il pieno di petrolio e royalty

Bari, Irama a Feltrinelli: migliaia di fan in delirio in via Melo
01.07.2018

Bari, Irama a Feltrinelli: migliaia di fan in delirio in via Melo

Palagiustizia a Bari, via le tende ma protestano giudici e avvocati
01.07.2018

Palagiustizia a Bari, via le tende
ma protestano giudici e avvocati

Taranto, le Frecce tricolori salutano il «Lo giuro» di 435 allievi
29.06.2018

Taranto, le Frecce tricolori
salutano il «Lo giuro» di 435 allievi

Bari Night Run T-Roc da record: 3mila corrono sotto le stelle sul lungomare
29.06.2018

Bari Night Run T-Roc da record: 3mila corrono sotto le stelle

Foggia, ammazzato a fucilate in strada: forse per errore
29.06.2018

Foggia, ammazzato a fucilate in strada: forse per errore

Battiti live, il ritorno di IramaMeta-Moro, Emma: i nomi più attesi sul palco di Ostuni
30.06.2018

Battiti live, il ritorno di Irama. Meta-Moro ed Emma, i nomi più attesi a Ostuni

Bari, due militari sul podio: hanno «sfidato» il loro generale
30.06.2018

Bari, due militari sul podio: hanno «sfidato» il loro generale

«La sclerosi? La curo ballando»La malattia non ferma Ivan Cottini
01.07.2018

«La sclerosi? La curo ballando»
La malattia non ferma Ivan Vd

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

Pronti, partenza, via: il videoracconto della Bari Night Run T-Roc
30.06.2018

Pronti, partenza, via: videoracconto della Bari Night Run T-Roc. Disagi sul percorso
Vd: generale corre con i suoi militari

Turin

No building, zero cost for 2026 Olympics - Appendino (3)

'Green, sustainable event' says mayor

No building, zero cost for 2026 Olympics - Appendino (3)

Turin, July 2 - Turin Mayor said Monday the city's bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics would not involve any new building and would therefore be "zero cost". She said "we don't envisage building anything from scratch and we don't want to incur debts". Appendino said a preliminary dossier, which will be sent to the Italian Olympic Committee Tuesday, "maps out the guidelines of the Turin of the future". She spoke of a "green and sustainable event" which "will take account of what did not work in 2006", when the northwestern Italian city hosted its forst Winter Olympics.

Battiti Live, immagini dal backstageGli arrivi dei cantanti, è Irama-mania

Battiti Live, immagini dal backstage
Gli arrivi dei cantanti, è Irama-mania

 
«La sclerosi? La curo ballando»La malattia non ferma Ivan Cottini

«La sclerosi? La curo ballando»
La malattia non ferma Ivan Vd

 
Bari, due militari sul podio: hanno «sfidato» il loro generale

Bari, due militari sul podio: hanno «sfidato» il loro generale

 
Pronti, partenza, via: il videoracconto della Bari Night Run T-Roc

Pronti, partenza, via: videoracconto della Bari Night Run T-Roc. Disagi sul percorso
Vd: generale corre con i suoi militari

 
Continua il gran successo in Giappone dell’Orchestra e del Coro della Fondazione Petruzzelli

Continua il gran successo in Giappone dell’Orchestra e del Coro del Petruzzelli

 
Bari, i ragazzi dopo gli orali«Mare, riposo e focaccia»

Bari, i ragazzi dopo gli orali
«Mare, riposo e focaccia»

 
Trovate armi da guerra in azienda agricola foggiana

Trovate armi da guerra in azienda agricola foggiana

 
In 500 al rave party nel Salento

In 500 al rave party nel Salento

 

Bari, Irama a Feltrinelli: migliaia di fan in delirio in via Melo

Bari, Irama a Feltrinelli: migliaia di fan in delirio in via Melo

 
Palagiustizia a Bari, via le tende ma protestano giudici e avvocati

Palagiustizia a Bari, via le tende
ma protestano giudici e avvocati

 
Bari Night Run T-Roc da record: 3mila corrono sotto le stelle sul lungomare

Bari Night Run T-Roc da record: 3mila corrono sotto le stelle

 
«A mare» un corto dei ragazzi della scuola media Zingarelli di Bari

«A mare» un corto dei ragazzi della scuola media Zingarelli di Bari

 
Taranto, le Frecce tricolori salutano il «Lo giuro» di 435 allievi

Taranto, le Frecce tricolori
salutano il «Lo giuro» di 435 allievi

 
Le «Dimore del mito» di Ciulla nei Sassi di Matera

Le «Dimore del mito» di Ciulla nei Sassi di Matera

 
Pregiudicato ucciso in un agguato a Bitetto

Pregiudicato ucciso in un agguato a Bitetto

 
Assaltata filiale della Popolare di Bari a Matera

Assaltata filiale della Popolare di Bari a Matera

 

