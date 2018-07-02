No building, zero cost for 2026 Olympics - Appendino (3)

Sanità in Puglia, Emiliano: faremo assunzioni anche senza ok governo
Turin
02 Luglio 2018
Turin, July 2 - Turin Mayor said Monday the city's bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics would not involve any new building and would therefore be "zero cost". She said "we don't envisage building anything from scratch and we don't want to incur debts". Appendino said a preliminary dossier, which will be sent to the Italian Olympic Committee Tuesday, "maps out the guidelines of the Turin of the future". She spoke of a "green and sustainable event" which "will take account of what did not work in 2006", when the northwestern Italian city hosted its forst Winter Olympics.
