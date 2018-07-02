Unemployment down to 10.7%, lowest since 2012 (4)

Rome, July 2 - UNemployment fell to 10.7% in May, its lowest since August 2012, ISTAT said Monday. Youth unemployment fell to a six-year low of 31.9% in May, ISTAT said. The number of employed in Italy hit a new high of 23.382 million in May while the employment rate rose to its highest since 2008 at 58.8%, ISTAT said. The number of employed rose 114,000 in May over April, a gain of 0.5%, and by 457,000 over May 2017, a 2.0% rise, ISTAT said. It said the rise was led by the over-50s. The number of Italians on temporary work contracts rose 62,000 in May taking the total to a new record high of 2.074 million, ISTAT said. Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio said "it's not a record for employment but for precarious jobs, today we're going to start dismantling the (Renzi labour-market reform) Jobs Act".