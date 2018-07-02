Raggi urges citizens to report vandals with videos too (3)

Rome, July 2 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi on Monday urged citizens to report vandals and others who soil the Italian capital to the Campidoglio, also by sending in video and photo evidence. "With footage of uncivilised behaviour we can trace the culprits and sanction them," she said. The penalties will not be automatic, she said, stressing there would be due process. The 'unique municipal reporting system' allows citizens to send their reports to a single platform, where they can flag up potholes, littering and other "uncivilised" conduct.