Offshoring clampdown in 'dignity decree' (3)

Sanità in Puglia, Emiliano: faremo assunzioni anche senza ok governo
Digital Edition
Rome
02 Luglio 2018
Rome, July 2 - There will be a clampdown on firms who relocate their activities outside the European Union in the government's 'dignity decree' to be approved Monday evening, sources said. These firms will be fined asked to pay back any resources they may have received from the government. There will be a five-year deadline between the aid and the sanctions. The decree, which has been shaped by Economy and Labour Minister Luigi Di Maio, will also contain a "light" fiscal package with a postponement of the deadline for reporting under the means test, sources said. The decree will also crack down on gambling advertising amid a gambling-addiction epidemic, excluding the Italian lottery and other lotteries with a delayed draw. Di Maio has also announced that the decree will contain measures to help people working in the gig economy and others with precarious contracts.
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Arriva il Papa, Bari blindata
Ecco la mappa di tutti i divieti
Clooney in Puglia ad agosto
si scalda la Puglia dei vip
Ecco chi è venuto e chi verrà
Nardò, giovane difende cane maltrattato: gli spaccano la testa. Vigili smentiscono in parte
Gallipoli, le mani della Scu su movida e commercio del pesce: 33 arresti
Regione Basilicata e Comune di Potenza fanno il pieno di petrolio e royalty